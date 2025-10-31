Sharjah Museums Authority revives memory of native plants

SHARJAH, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Museums Authority inaugurated “Native Plants in the UAE: The Roots of the Past to the Shades of the Present” exhibition at the Sharjah Heritage Museum, running until 30th April, 2026.

The opening ceremony commenced with an exploratory experience that took guests on an insightful tour to learn about the UAE’s native plants and their environmental and cultural significance. The programme also featured a hands-on workshop on making “sidr soap”, highlighting the use of local plants in traditional crafts and natural products.

The exhibition unfolds as a scientific and cultural vision that invites reflection on the timeless bond between humanity and nature through the lens of heritage—a journey of discovery enriched by the beauty and diversity of native plants thriving across the landscapes of the UAE.

Featuring 46 plant species, the exhibition showcases how native flora such as Ghaf (Prosopis cineraria), Sidr (Ziziphus spina-christi), Arta (Calligonum comosum) and Moringa peregrina played a central role in the lives of people in the past, serving as sources of food, medicine and shelter, and contributing to traditional crafts and industries that defined daily life.

The exhibition also sheds light on the presence of plants in oral literature and popular heritage, reflecting their status in the collective memory of Emirati society.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore desert, mountain and coastal plant varieties, learn about the environmental conditions that affect their growth, and understand how they were used in crafts and everyday life. The exhibition aims to raise environmental awareness among the public and connect younger generations with the values of sustainability and the preservation of natural resources.

Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, affirmed that the exhibition embodies Sharjah’s cultural vision of linking natural heritage with national identity.

Complementing the exhibition’s educational and aesthetic value, a series of interactive workshops will run throughout the exhibition period, offering hands-on experiences that connect visitors to traditional uses of native plants in crafts, art and beauty, beginning on 15th November 2025.