Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa announces evolution of UICCA to ‘Frontier25’ at Ideas to Impact Forum

ABU DHABI, 31st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of Frontier25 and The Climate Tribe (TCT), announced today that the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), an Abu Dhabi based independent nonprofit organisation since 2022, is evolving in its mission to advance climate and sustainability solutions with renewed urgency, rebranding to Frontier25, a climate action advisory.

The announcement was made at the organisation’s “Ideas to Impact” forum, which brought together 250 government officials, business leaders, and green economy experts and advocates in Abu Dhabi to share insights, build connections, and inspire progressive climate action.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa established the UICCA guided by her belief in the need for a multifaceted strategy to tackle climate change. By rebranding the organisation to Frontier25, she reaffirms and refreshes this mandate. Frontier25 continues the work of the UICCA with renewed focus, reflecting the urgency of facilitating an immediate navigation to measurable impact. The name Frontier25 represents the crossing of a threshold, the edge between crisis and course correction.

In 2024, average global temperatures rose to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. The year 2025 must mark a wake-up call if the UAE and wider world is to meet its net-zero ambitions by 2050. This year is the turning point to evolve ideas into impact and transform intentions into action.

Frontier25 will work to break down silos and convene senior executives and business leaders, academic institutions, think tanks, climate startups, and investors who recognise that climate action is both a risk and an opportunity.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nayan, said, “Our vision has not changed. In fact, it remains as sharply in focus as ever. But now, with temperatures worldwide breaking new records and our region warming at twice the rate of the global average, we need to act with renewed urgency. We need a refined mission for our organisation – one that takes the alliances we have built and the ideas we have nurtured and fast-tracks them to match the scale of the crisis we face.”

For three years, the UICCA has been building partnerships, driving collaboration, and delivering results. It has published over 20 market insights reports and thought leadership pieces, delivered over 20 dialogues and signature Policy Hacks, made over 25 policy recommendations to reach net-zero, helped accelerate over 80 climate startups, and expanded the UAE Carbon Alliance to more than 65 members.

Building on the success of UICCA, Frontier25 will support its partners in moving forward with decisive action to advance a shared climate agenda, while remaining independent, nonprofit, and focused on what matters most – driving measurable change.

The organisation will continue to grow the green economy through tangible progress, supported by three pillars: evidence-based advisory services, market acceleration activities, and strategic alliances. Its advisory offering leverages data-driven research and Policy Hacks to create strategic solutions, custom training programmes, and recommendations that can be immediately put into practice. Its Launchpads and Investor and Industry Roadshows support climate startups in establishing a market presence, enabling them to find funding and scale. And its collaborative alliance platforms align governments, investors, corporations, and startups to solve urgent climate challenges.

The ‘Ideas to Impact’ forum also revealed five key themes, building on insights from Frontier25’s ’25 to 2050’ report, published in February, which explored 25 priority actions to accelerate progress towards the goals of the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy.

At the forum, roundtable discussions between climate advocates, experts, and policy makers delved into each of these topics, with their full findings set to be published in a detailed report in early November.

Despite facing nearly US$500 billion in investment needs, the MENA region currently attracts only 6.6 percent of global climate finance. As momentum builds, with UAE banks pledging AED1 trillion in sustainable finance by 2030 and supporting instruments such as blended finance structures, carbon markets, and green taxonomies emerging, Frontier25 will address the key gaps and opportunities in accelerating access to climate finance.

Climate literacy is vital for achieving the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target. While the UAE’s literacy rate exceeds 90 percent, climate awareness across the MENA region remains uneven. Frontier25 will explore how communication, storytelling, and technology can strengthen public understanding and make climate literacy a practical, lasting part of everyday life in the UAE and beyond.

The built environment is responsible for 37 percent of global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Recognising the impact of the infrastructure sectors on national emissions, the UAE aims to reduce buildings-related emissions by 85 percent by 2030 as part of its Third Nationally Determined Contribution. Policy measures and the adoption of innovative technologies have the potential to address these challenges. Frontier25 will break down traditional silos to foster cross-sector collaboration.

Frontier25 is working with key stakeholders to foster dialogue and knowledge sharing, advancing a unified, country-level approach to maritime decarbonisation and strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional leader in sustainable shipping. Partnerships will push this agenda forward, promoting collaboration to build a unified regulatory and operational framework for decarbonising shipping.

Aviation accounts for approximately 18 percent of the UAE’s GDP and 1 in 10 jobs, making investments to modernise and decarbonise aviation a critical opportunity to support the green economy and reach net-zero targets. Frontier25 will explore collaborations and alliances to accelerate decarbonisation in the sector.