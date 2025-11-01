Korea's exports up for 5th month at $59.57 billion in October

SEOUL, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports grew 3.6 percent from a year earlier in October, rising for a fifth consecutive month, despite a slide in shipments to the United States, thanks to strong demand for semiconductors, government data showed Saturday.

Outbound shipments came to US$59.57 billion last month, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

It marked the fifth consecutive month since June the country's monthly exports posted an on-year gain.

Imports decreased 1.5 percent on-year to $53.52 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.06 billion.

By sector, semiconductor exports jumped 25.4 percent on-year to reach $15.73 billion, the highest for any October, as memory prices continued to increase on the back of high demand for high-value semiconductors, such as high-bandwidth memory and DDR5.

By destination, exports to the United States slid 16.2 percent on-year to $8.71 billion in October as auto, auto parts and steel shipments decreased due to tariff effects.