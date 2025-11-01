Sierra Leone assumes UN Security Council presidency for November

NEW YORK, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sierra Leone on Saturday assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of November, succeeding the Russian Federation.

Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu, is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday afternoon, New York time, to outline the Programme of Work for November.

The council is composed of 15 members: five permanent members — China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.