Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman, CEO of France’s CMA CGM Group

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of France’s CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics services, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the maritime shipping and logistics sectors, and explored opportunities to expand partnerships in sustainability, innovation, and the adoption of smart solutions across global supply chains.

They also emphasised the importance of developing advanced port infrastructure and strengthening its capacity to meet the growing global demand in trade and transport.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed highlighted the importance of such partnerships in advancing the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable economic development, supporting efforts to diversify the national economy, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a leading regional and global hub for trade and logistics.

He also underscored the UAE’s commitment to attracting international investment in critical infrastructure, shipping, and maritime transport, in line with its strategy to boost competitiveness and achieve sustainable economic growth across key sectors.

The meeting was attended by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group.