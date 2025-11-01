Mauritania, France sign €39.2 million agreement to fund 10 solar power plants

NOUAKCHOTT, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mauritania and France have signed a financial protocol to fund the construction of 10 dual solar power stations equipped with storage units, Mauritanian news agency (AMI) reported.

The financing, worth €39.224 million, will support Mauritania’s efforts to boost its clean energy supply and reduce the electricity gap between rural and urban areas.

The project aims to integrate solar energy and battery storage into existing power generation systems, thereby increasing production, reducing costs, and supporting the country’s energy transition toward clean and renewable sources.