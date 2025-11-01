ADIPEC 2025: AI, advanced tech set to reshape global energy future

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Over the past 41 editions, ADIPEC has cemented the UAE’s global leadership in shaping the future of energy and accelerating the sector’s transformation through investment, artificial intelligence (AI), and international partnerships.

With global energy consumption expected to rise by nearly 50 percent by 2050—requiring cumulative investments exceeding US$275 trillion—ADIPEC 2025, which kicks off on Monday in Abu Dhabi, will serve as a vital platform to attract investment, drive innovation, and advance long-term carbon neutrality goals.

ADIPEC 2025 will highlight the necessity of strengthening current energy system resilience alongside the increased deployment of smart solutions and technologies that accelerate global progress.

The expanded AI Zone at ADIPEC underscores Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for integrating energy and AI sectors. The zone will demonstrate how AI tools and solutions contribute to optimising energy systems, enhancing efficiency, enabling smarter infrastructure, and driving sustainable progress on a wide scale.

Over the years, ADIPEC has evolved into a pivotal hub in the global energy industry, fostering commercial, financial, and technological dialogue to accelerate the transition toward more efficient, sustainable, and intelligent energy systems.

ADIPEC 2025 marks its largest and most comprehensive edition yet, gathering key global economic sectors—from energy, technology, and finance to logistics and policy—to meet global energy demand in more sustainable and cost-effective ways.

The conference and exhibition will host more than 2,250 exhibitors across 17 halls and feature four specialised zones: AI Zone, Decarbonisation Zone, Maritime & Logistics Zone, and Digitalisation Zone, along with a new Low Carbon & Chemicals Expo.

The event will include 30 international pavilions, including those from emerging markets, which will highlight ready investment opportunities in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. This reflects the importance of public-private partnerships in fostering innovation, developing infrastructure, and expanding access to clean energy.

ADIPEC 2025 is expected to attract more than 205,000 visitors from 172 countries worldwide. It features 12 programmes and over 380 sessions with more than 1,800 international speakers.

The event introduces several new features, notably the ADIPEC 2025 Cultural Pavilion, which serves as the UAE's cultural gateway to the world. It provides an open invitation for visitors to explore the essence of the national identity, values, and the qualitative transformation the country has undergone in various fields.

The Young ADIPEC programme will offer interactive educational experiences, direct career mentorship, and innovation challenges designed to inspire and empower the next generation of energy leaders.

Through its conferences and exhibition, ADIPEC champions intelligent choices that embrace all viable energy sources, technologies and innovations to build sustainable systems that deliver energy to more people, more affordably, and with lower carbon intensity.