China plans to increase proportion of green factory output to 40% by 2030

BEIJING, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 40 percent of China's gross manufacturing output at national, provincial, and municipal levels will come from green factories by 2030, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said at a routine policy briefing on Friday.

To achieve the goal, the ministry plans to encourage foreign trade enterprises to adopt green design and production practices, and to accelerate industrial green transformation to inject new momentum into the country's expanding green trade, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The MIIT said it will strengthen value creation, guide enterprises in implementing green design and green manufacturing, enhance the added value of products to obtain "green premiums," and better access international markets.

“Next, we will accelerate the green transformation and upgrading of the entire chain, including product design, manufacturing, use, recycling, and circular utilisation. We will implement the plan to improve and expand green factories, aiming to increase the gross manufacturing output sourced in green factories at national, provincial, and municipal levels to 40 percent by 2030,” said Wang Peng, Director of the Department of Energy Conservation and Comprehensive Utilisation under the MIIT.

He added, "We will carry out green supply chain enhancement initiatives, promote the green transformation of high-tech zones and industrial parks, and actively cultivate and construct a number of zero-carbon parks."

By the end of 2024, China had established 451 green design enterprises, developed and promoted over 40,000 green products, built 6,430 national-level green factories, and 491 green industrial parks. Output from these green factories accounted for over 20 percent of the national total.