Dubai Future Foundation, MIT Senseable City Lab unveil world’s first AI tree-cooled cities project

DUBAI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in collaboration with MIT Senseable City Lab, has unveiled Re-Leaf, a pioneering project that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure the cooling impact of trees as a fresh approach to designing greener and healthier cities.

Showcased at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025, the initiative reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to contributing global solutions for sustainable urban living.

Developed through Senseable City Dubai (SCD) – the first-ever MIT Senseable City Lab in the Middle East, established with DFF – Re-Leaf uses advanced computer vision and AI analysis of satellite imagery, street-level views, and thermal imaging of over 2,000 trees, creating the first comparative dataset of urban greenery across Amsterdam, Dubai, Los Angeles, and Rome.

Findings show that trees can be up to 15°C cooler than surrounding surfaces, with native drought-resistant species such as Neem significantly outperforming more widely planted, but less effective, species like palms. This insight is particularly valuable for arid regions such as the UAE, where water scarcity demands efficient climate solutions.

“Dubai has shown that advanced technologies and strategic partnerships can generate insights that matter well beyond our borders. With Re-Leaf, we are treating greenery as essential infrastructure for the cities of tomorrow,” said Khalifa Al Qama, Director of Dubai Future Labs. “Showcasing this work in Venice demonstrates Dubai’s ambition to contribute solutions that support urban resilience, not only for our city, but for the world.”

Carlo Ratti, Director of the MIT Senseable City Lab, said, “In a hotter world, trees must be seen as essential infrastructure, not just decoration. With AI, we can finally measure and optimise their cooling impact with precision. Sometimes, the smartest climate technology is already rooted in the ground — and it doesn’t strain the power grid.”

At the Venice Biennale, the Re-Leaf immersive installation features skyscraper-like structures that each represent greenery levels across participating cities. The taller the structure, the greener the city, offering a striking visual demonstration of the critical role of urban forestry in combating rising global temperatures.

The project comes as part of DFF’s wider commitment to positioning Dubai as a global hub for innovation and strategic partnerships that address humanity’s most critical challenges.