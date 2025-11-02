Russia launches Khabarovsk nuclear submarine

MOSCOW, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- Russia has unveiled its powerful new nuclear submarine, the Khabarovsk, which officially rolled out from the renowned Sevmash shipyard on Saturday. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, who oversaw the ceremony, hailed the vessel's introduction.

Described by officials as a "heavy nuclear missile cruiser," the submarine is outfitted with advanced underwater and robotic weapons systems.

"This is a landmark moment," Defence Minister Belousov stated, emphasising the vessel's role as a crucial asset for safeguarding Russia's maritime borders and national interests across the World Ocean.

Following its rollout, the submarine will now undergo sea trials before being commissioned for active duty. The vessel is widely believed to be designed specifically to serve as a launch platform for the fearsome Poseidon nuclear-powered torpedo.