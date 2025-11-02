Bahrain hosts annual Defence Working Group meeting with UK, US

MANAMA, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain hosted the annual meeting of the Defence Working Group (DWG) of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA), with the participation of representatives from Bahrain, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, and Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Defence; Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Defence Staff of the UK; and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the US Central Command.

Members of the DWG welcomed the United Kingdom’s accession to the C-SIPA as a step contributing to the enhancement of joint security efforts, commending the United Kingdom’s defence and security expertise and continued commitment to achieving regional and international stability in support of the Agreement’s strategic objectives.

The meeting reiterated the member states’ commitment to regard any external aggression or threat against the sovereignty, independence, or territorial integrity of the parties as a matter of great importance to the others under Article (II) of the Agreement, emphasising the importance of joint action to confront threats or hostile activities that may affect regional security and international stability.

The discussions highlighted the role of the C-SIPA as a distinguished platform for promoting joint security and advancing regional deterrence.

