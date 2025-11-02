UAE welcomes UN Security Council resolution supporting Morocco’s autonomy proposal for Moroccan Sahara

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution 2797, which calls for engagement in negotiations based on Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal, regarding it as an important step toward achieving a final and lasting political solution to this issue, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and relevant Security Council’s resolutions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the diplomatic efforts of the United States in drafting and putting forward the resolution, which reflects the importance of resolving disputes through negotiation and peaceful means.

Furthermore, the UAE reaffirmed its steadfast position and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco, and its full support for its legitimate rights in the Moroccan Sahara, as well as for all efforts that safeguard the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and contribute to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable prosperity in the region.