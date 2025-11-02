Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum on behalf of UAE President

GIZA, 1st November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the official opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

The inauguration was held in the presence of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, alongside a number of monarchs, heads of state and government leaders from around the world.

The opening ceremony began with an official group photograph of the attending delegations, followed by a musical symphony performed by a world-renowned orchestra, accompanied by a spectacular drone and light show that illustrated the architectural harmony between the Museum's design and the Pyramids, as a tribute to Egypt's timeless heritage.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi delivered a speech welcoming guests to Egypt and highlighting the Grand Egyptian Museum as a landmark of human civilisation, carrying Egypt’s rich legacy to the world. The ceremony concluded with immersive artistic scenes celebrating the museum’s most iconic treasures, including Khufu’s solar boats and artefacts honouring King Tutankhamun.

The Grand Egyptian Museum houses an extensive collection of ancient artefacts, including the complete treasures of King Tutankhamun, showcased together for the first time since the discovery of his tomb in November 1922.

Spanning 500,000 square metres and overlooking the Giza Pyramids, the museum site features twelve grand halls surrounded by landscaped gardens covering 120,000 square metres. It presents thousands of artefacts spanning Egypt’s history, from prehistoric times and ancient Egyptian civilisation through to the Greco-Roman era.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the opening ceremony by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.

