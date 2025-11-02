Ministry of Community Empowerment, Emirates Foundation organise volunteering initiative in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Community Empowerment, in cooperation with Emirates Foundation through the Volunteers.ae platform and several local partners in Sharjah, launched the first volunteering event under the ‘Community-Inspired Schools’ initiative.

The event, held at Al Ahlia Charity Private School in Samnan, Sharjah, forms part of the ‘7 Over 7’ initiative, one of eight national programmes launched under the Volunteering and Community Engagement Framework.

The initiative aims to organise a series of volunteering events across all seven emirates to promote a culture of volunteerism and reinforce values of belonging and positive citizenship. It seeks to empower individuals and institutions to play an active role in developing their local communities.

The event was attended by Aisha Yousuf, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Community Empowerment, and Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, along with a number of leaders and social pioneers.

The ‘Community-Inspired Schools’ initiative focused on improving the school environment and transforming it into a vibrant, inclusive and inspiring space. More than 300 volunteers, including engineers, teachers, artists and specialists in agriculture and environmental design, took part in activities such as painting, landscaping and creating wall art to enhance the school’s appearance and foster a more engaging learning environment.

Running from late October to December 2025, the ‘7 Over 7’ initiative aims to promote national identity, strengthen social responsibility, and encourage creativity and innovation. It is being implemented in partnership with government entities, the private sector and non-profit organisations.

Activities under the initiative include ‘Dialogue Sessions for University Students’ in collaboration with several universities in Abu Dhabi. These sessions allow students to meet directly with volunteer leaders and experts for one-on-one discussions focused on career guidance, knowledge exchange and awareness of future career pathways.

Other volunteering opportunities include celebrating UAE Flag Day through an art session with People of Determination at Kite Beach in Dubai, where participants will showcase their creative talents in an accompanying art exhibition.

The Ministry will announce upcoming volunteering events open to the public through its social media channels @moceuae. Interested participants can register via the Volunteers.ae platform at www.volunteers.ae/sevenoverseven