China launches new global ocean expedition

BEIJING, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- A 4,500-tonne research vessel set sail on Friday from Shekou Port in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, marking the launch of a global ocean expedition and a decade-long scientific programme designed to advance international cooperation and public participation in marine research.

The expedition’s first voyage, ending on 3rd November, will cover the Shenhu area in the northern South China Sea. Research activities will include seawater sampling, nearshore sediment surveys and deep-sea water collection, providing essential data for studies in marine geology, geophysics, geochemistry and biology.

The research is being conducted aboard Xiangyanghong 10, a vessel independently designed and built by China.

Officially named ‘Deep Blue Voyager 2035’, the expedition was launched by the China Ocean Mineral Resources R&D Association, the Advanced Institute for Ocean Research under the Southern University of Science and Technology, and several partner institutions.

Over the next decade, the programme will collaborate with enterprises, international partners and the public to conduct sea trials of advanced technologies and promote citizen science initiatives.