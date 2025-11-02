Fire, explosion at store in northwestern Mexico leave at least 23 dead

MEXICO CITY, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 23 people were killed when an explosion triggered a fire inside a department store in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state in northwestern Mexico, according to local media reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at a department store in the city centre, the reports said.

Witnesses stated that the fire spread rapidly through the building and to nearby vehicles, trapping several people inside.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations and transport the injured to local hospitals.