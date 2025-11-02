UAE to celebrate Flag Day tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will mark Flag Day tomorrow, Monday, with nationwide official and public celebrations. At 11 am, the UAE flag will be raised across ministries, government entities and institutions.

Flag Day is a national occasion observed annually, during which Emiratis and residents alike express their loyalty and devotion to the nation and its leadership, while renewing their commitment to the principles of the Founding Fathers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier called on citizens, residents and all institutions across the country to raise the flag at 11 am on 3rd November, as a symbol of unity and national pride, reflecting the spirit of the union and the people’s allegiance to their homeland and leadership.

In a post on X, His Highness said, “Brothers and sisters, on 3rd November we will celebrate Flag Day, an annual occasion on which we renew our pledge, reaffirm our loyalty and express our love for the UAE flag, the symbol of our sovereignty and flag of our union.”

The occasion embodies the UAE’s values of coexistence and peace among citizens and residents, reinforcing the country’s image as a beacon of tolerance and harmony in the region.