UAE Council for Infrastructure and Housing holds third meeting for 2025

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Council for Infrastructure and Housing held its third regular meeting for 2025, chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

The meeting reviewed the implementation progress of strategic initiatives and projects aimed at advancing the transport and urban planning sectors, and discussed future solutions to ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow across the country.

The Council reviewed national projects contributing to the reduction of traffic congestion and the improvement of road network efficiency, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life in cities.

Discussions also covered plans to develop smart mobility solutions and integrate transport systems, in line with the government’s vision to establish a sustainable and safe infrastructure that keeps pace with urban and population growth and meets the needs of society and the national economy.

The Council reviewed the role of the national railway network in reducing road congestion. Since its full inauguration in 2023, the network has eliminated more than two million truck trips from roads, with this figure expected to rise by around seven million trips over the next five years.

The operation of freight trains has also led to a 70 to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared with road freight transport, supporting the UAE’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Al Mazrouei said, “The relevant entities continue to implement a national roadmap to integrate land and rail transport at both the federal and local levels. The goal is to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and improve the efficiency of logistics services.”

He added, “The convening of the UAE Council for Infrastructure and Housing reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to adopting proactive, innovation- and data-driven solutions that strengthen the integration of the transport, housing, and urban planning sectors, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Al Mazrouei continued, “Through the UAE Council for Infrastructure and Housing, we are keen to formulate practical policies that shape the future of infrastructure and urban transport in the country, in line with our national objectives and the vision of our wise leadership.”