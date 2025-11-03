Unstable weather, light rain expected across UAE until November 7

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast a spell of unstable weather across the UAE from November 3 to 7, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and chances of light to moderate rainfall at intervals. Winds are expected to become occasionally active, causing the sea to range between calm and moderate, with a slight drop in temperatures on certain days.

According to NCM, these conditions reflect the seasonal transition from autumn to winter, marked by increased cloud formation—especially over western and coastal areas—bringing chances of scattered showers and cooler, more moderate weather overall.

Humidity is likely in the early mornings over some coastal and inland regions, while winds will vary between northwesterly and southeasterly at speeds of 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The sea will generally remain calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.