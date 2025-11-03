ADIPEC 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi with record global presence

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, opened today in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading figures from the global energy sector.

Running from 3rd to 6th November, the four-day event convenes ministers, senior officials and key decision-makers from across the international energy landscape.

Organised by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2025 is expected to welcome more than 205,000 participants from 172 countries, featuring 2,250 exhibiting companies and 1,800 speakers representing industry, investment, innovation and policy.

ADIPEC 2025 underscores Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role as a global hub that unites leaders from diverse sectors to shape the future of energy, industry and technology.

