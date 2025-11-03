Lebanese President receives TRENDS delegation, affirms role of research in development

ABU DHABI, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Joseph Aoun, President of Lebanon, received a delegation from TRENDS Research & Advisory, the strategic knowledge partner of the 21st Arab Media Forum held in Beirut.

President Aoun welcomed the TRENDS delegation, led by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, and commended the vital role of research in promoting knowledge-based dialogue among institutions.

He stressed the importance of such forums in fostering cultural and media exchange among Arab countries and in coordinating efforts to keep pace with the rapid changes shaping the global media landscape.

Dr. Al-Ali expressed his appreciation for the meeting with the Lebanese President, describing it as a reflection of Lebanon’s leadership in supporting constructive media dialogue and academic research. He also conveyed his gratitude for the warm welcome and President Aoun’s keen interest in strengthening the role of media and research in advancing sustainable development and promoting stability.

He briefed President Aoun on TRENDS’ work and its global, forward-looking vision, outlining key studies, areas of focus, and alignment with global developments. He highlighted TRENDS’ initiatives in training and consulting, the role of its international offices, and its efforts to counter extremist ideologies while promoting peace, tolerance, and human fraternity.

Dr. Al-Ali added that through its partnership with the Arab Media Forum, TRENDS seeks to foster communication and knowledge exchange among Arab thinkers and media professionals, reinforcing the media’s role in supporting development priorities and cultural rapprochement among Arab peoples. This partnership, he noted, reflects TRENDS’ ongoing commitment to enhancing research and media collaboration among Arab institutions and to facilitating the exchange of expertise and best practices in media, development, and knowledge.