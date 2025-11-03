UAE flag embodies unity, national pride: Ajman Ruler

AJMAN, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, emphasised that the UAE flag is a beacon of unity and a source of inspiration for every Emirati. He added that Flag Day is an occasion to renew the promise to safeguard the nation’s achievements and to keep its flag raised high with pride and glory.

In a statement marking Flag Day, H.H. Sheikh Humaid extended his warmest congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and to the people of the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid expressed his pride in this national occasion, describing it as a reflection of loyalty and belonging to the homeland and a reaffirmation of unity and solidarity. He said it inspires continued efforts to achieve the UAE’s aspirations for development and prosperity with confidence and determination.

The Ruler of Ajman stated that the flag reflects identity and belonging, expressing the strong bond between the Emirati people, their land and their culture. He said it stands as an enduring symbol of the nation’s history, commemorating the heroism of those who sacrificed their lives to keep the UAE flag raised with honour and dignity.