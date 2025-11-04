Ducab records 10% surge in renewables sales, champions UAE’s energy transition with specialised cables showcase at ADIPEC 2025

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- – Ducab, one of the UAE’s leading providers of integrated energy solutions and a manufacturer of energy and industrial products, is spotlighting its specialised cable solutions for the solar, nuclear, wind and Artificial Intelligence and Data Centres sectors, at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition (ADIPEC) 2025 that got underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) today.

Contributing more than AED 8 billion in local economic value in 2024-2025, the National In-Country Value Champion (ICV score 96.89 in 2024) has achieved a 10% surge in renewables sales over the last five years. Ducab continues to lead the UAE’s energy transition charge with innovations that support electrification, grid efficiency, and localized supply chains - from advanced cable technologies for renewables and hydrogen, to fire performance cables and integrated solutions enabling safer, more connected infrastructure.

Well aligned with the UAE’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Ducab has built credibility over the years for its pivotal role in leading mega solar/wind/nuclear/thermal projects.

Charles Mellagui, CEO, Ducab Cables Business, said: “Ducab’s renewables and sustainable journey reflects the UAE’s strategic ambition - combining local expertise, global partnerships, and sustainability-focused innovation. As energy systems evolve, Ducab is proud to power the world transition with solutions that are efficient, sustainable, affordable and proudly made in the UAE.”

The UAE AI and data centre economy is projected to reach $96 billion by 2031, and Ducab is playing an enabling role in powering this digital transformation. By delivering high-performance, safety-certified cabling solutions for large-scale urban and infrastructure developments, the company provides the electrical backbone essential to supporting the nation’s growing digital and AI capacities.

As the UAE advances toward its Net Zero 2050 ambitions, Ducab stands as a flagship example of how homegrown industrial capability can fuel both national progress and global energy transition goals.

With continued investment in innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic partnerships, the company is not only meeting the rising demand for renewable-ready infrastructure, but also shaping the future of energy reliability and sustainability across borders.