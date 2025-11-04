Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe Middle East launch Falcon Tank competition

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC) and Publicis Groupe Middle East have launched Falcon Tank — a new initiative under their Ra’idah programme. This results-driven platform is designed to help women-led SMEs secure media investment and scale their businesses.

Zenith, a leading media agency under the Publicis Groupe network, joins the initiative as the official media partner. The agency will work closely with participating SMEs, from initial workshops to campaign development and execution, ensuring they are fully equipped to turn strong ideas into business impact.

Inspired by the popular entrepreneurial series, Falcon Tank will give the SMEs enrolled in the Ra’idah programme the opportunity to pitch their campaign ideas to a panel of leaders (the Falcons). Three winners will be awarded paid media investment, funded by Publicis Groupe Middle East, to bring their campaign ideas to market in 2026. The main event will happen later this month.

This initiative marks a key milestone for the Ra’idah programme, which was launched earlier this year through a strategic partnership between ADBWC and Publicis Groupe Middle East. The year-long programme is designed to equip women entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi with the essential skills and tools to foster growth across areas such as digital and social media marketing, communications, and brand building, while also creating a strong, supportive SME community.

The final session, led by Zenith, will focus on the foundations of paid media, and it will prepare the female founders with the knowledge needed to develop a campaign idea for the main Falcon Tank pitch event. The winning SMEs will each be paired with a media expert from Zenith to guide strategy, execution, and delivery—with a focus on achieving tangible media impact.







