Korean consumer prices up 2.4% in October

SEOUL, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's consumer prices recorded their fastest growth in over a year in October, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Figures from the Ministry of Data and Statistics showed that consumer prices, a key indicator of inflation, rose 2.4 percent year-on-year last month.

This marks the largest on-year increase since July 2024, when inflation climbed 2.6 percent, according to Yonhap News Agency.

In 2025, inflation had remained above the Bank of Korea's 2 percent target for four consecutive months through April before slowing to 1.9 percent in May.

It then climbed again, staying above 2 percent in both June and July before briefly slowing to 1.7 percent in August and again climbing over 2 percent in September.







