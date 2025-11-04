Dubai launches ‘Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden’ competition

DUBAI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the third edition of its community agriculture competition under the theme "The Most Beautiful Sustainable Home Garden in Dubai", as part of the UAE’s Year of the Community.

The initiative offers a total prize pool of AED300,000, rewarding 10 winning entries that showcase sustainable, innovative and visually appealing home gardens.

The competition encourages residents to transform their private gardens into eco-conscious green spaces that reflect modern landscaping practices while promoting sustainability. It aligns with Dubai Municipality’s efforts to expand the city’s green cover, raise environmental awareness and integrate sustainable agricultural practices into daily life, supporting the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 and its vision of a liveable, environmentally responsible city.

To support participants, the municipality will organise workshops, awareness programmes and provide digital guidance to help residents design sustainable home gardens. The initiative highlights the use of innovative technologies and efficient water and energy management, promoting eco-friendly practices within homes and residential communities.

The competition is open to all Dubai residents, including homeowners in residential neighbourhoods. Participating gardens must combine sustainability with aesthetic appeal, featuring innovative designs that enhance water and energy efficiency, improve plant quality and ensure adaptability of species.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Awadi, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dubai Municipality, said the competition reflects the municipality’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape and advancing the agriculture sector.

He added that the goal extends beyond planting trees to fostering environmental awareness and responsibility across neighbourhoods, encouraging residents to adopt sustainable solutions that expand green spaces and enhance the city’s identity and appeal.

He noted that the previous editions achieved great success, with strong community participation reflecting residents’ growing interest in sustainable gardening and maintaining attractive home environments.

A specialised judging committee will assess entries based on 10 comprehensive criteria, including water management and efficiency, biodiversity and use of native or adaptive plants, soil health and use of organic fertilisers, waste management practices, energy efficiency and use of renewables, contribution to microclimate improvement, cleanliness and ease of maintenance, safety and accessibility, optimal space utilisation, and innovation and use of technology.