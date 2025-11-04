On behalf of UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation at CIIE 2025 in China

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, will lead a UAE delegation to China to participate in China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2025.

The UAE will participate as a guest country of honour for this year’s event, which will take place in Shanghai from 5th to 10th November 2025.

The participation reflects the strong strategic relations between the two countries and is aligned with the UAE’s vision to build a diversified, sustainable, and innovation-driven knowledge economy.

The UAE delegation participating in CIIE 2025 will foster investment cooperation between the UAE and China, and explore opportunities in advanced technology, clean energy, food security, and logistics.







