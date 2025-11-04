WMO President opens 11th Scientific Conference on Weather Modification in India

PUNE, India, 3rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the UAE National Centre of Meteorology, inaugurated the 11th WMO Scientific Conference on Weather Modification, hosted by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology under India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences in Pune, until 7th November 2025.

The conference is one of the world’s leading gatherings in the field of weather modification, serving as a platform for scientific collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation among researchers and meteorological institutions from around the world.

The opening ceremony, held at IITM’s Meghdoot Auditorium, was attended by senior officials and experts in meteorology and climate science, including Honourable Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr. Ravichandran, Dr. M Mohapatra, Director-General of the India Meteorological Department, and WMO Expert Team Co-Chairs Dr. Sarah Tessendorf and Dr. Steven Siems.

The event also brought together representatives of national meteorological services, international organisations, and leading research institutions.

In his inaugural remarks, Dr. Al Mandous stated that scientific innovation in weather modification today is one of the cornerstones of global water and food security. He stressed that ongoing research and technological development in this field are essential for addressing the growing challenges posed by climate change.

He also emphasised WMO’s commitment to supporting capacity-building and encouraging the exchange of scientific knowledge among member states to translate research outcomes into practical applications that mitigate drought and water scarcity.

Dr. Al Mandous noted that this year’s conference comes at a critical moment as the world faces an increase in extreme weather events and rising demand for effective rainfall enhancement technologies. He reaffirmed that international cooperation in meteorology is fundamental to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and highlighted the UAE’s leading role through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science in advancing global innovation in cloud seeding and atmospheric research.

As part of his visit to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Dr. Al Mandous and his accompanying delegation toured the Cloud Physics Wind Tunnel Laboratory and the Fluid Dynamics Laboratory, where they viewed advanced experimental systems used to study cloud formation, turbulence, and aerosol–precipitation interactions.

They were briefed on the latest Indian advances in laboratory simulation of weather processes, including the use of laser-based instruments and wind tunnels to assess the efficiency of seeding materials. The visit underscored India’s growing capabilities in high-resolution modelling and laboratory-based weather modification research aimed at improving rainfall efficiency and reducing hazards such as fog and severe storms.

Dr. Al Mandous praised the impressive progress achieved by IITM’s research facilities and expressed appreciation for the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ strong commitment to applied meteorological research. He affirmed that UAE–India collaboration represents a model of knowledge sharing and scientific partnership that strengthens regional preparedness and resilience against climate challenges.

The five-day conference features more than 16 sessions and workshops addressing key topics such as precipitation enhancement, hail and fog suppression, marine cloud brightening, climate intervention, and AI-driven forecasting, in addition to discussions on the ethical, legal, and social implications of weather modification technologies.

The programme also explores how satellite data, UAVs, and intelligent systems are transforming cloud-seeding operations and supporting real-time decision-making for meteorological services.

The event provides a global platform to exchange findings from recent field campaigns and laboratory studies. It reinforces WMO’s mission to foster international collaboration, standardise best practices, and advance responsible use of weather modification technologies for the benefit of society and the environment.

The opening ceremony concluded with the lighting of the traditional lamp, symbolising the beginning of a new era of international scientific cooperation between the WMO, the Ministry of Earth Sciences of India, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, united by their shared vision to promote scientific innovation, sustainability, and global resilience through meteorology and atmospheric research.