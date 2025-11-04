Shams to highlight creativity, innovation at SIBF

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) is participating in the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), taking place from 5th to 16th November, with an interactive platform showcasing its latest projects and initiatives in media, technology and creativity.

The participation also includes a series of cultural activities and events tailored for the public and professionals interested in the publishing and creative content industries.

As part of its participation, Shams will launch a new podcast titled Bawh Al Kitab (Whispers of the Book), one of the programmes under the “Podcast Room” project that Shams introduced to support audio and visual content creators. It will host a selection of authors and writers to discuss their literary experiences and creative journeys, highlighting the role of words in shaping thought and culture.

These sessions will be held at the Shams platform throughout the exhibition, allowing visitors to attend live discussions and interact with guests in an inspiring cultural atmosphere.

Sham will also launch a short story competition under the “Writing Room” project, which aims to discover young literary talents and encourage creativity in the Arabic language. The competition features two categories: juniors (aged 12–17) and youth/adults (18 and above). Winners will be announced and honoured during the exhibition.

In addition, the Shams stand will host interactive, AI-powered activities for children, offering innovative educational and entertainment experiences that combine writing, creativity, and technology. These activities aim to enhance children’s intellectual and imaginative skills while encouraging them to explore their literary talents in a fun and creative way.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director-General of Shams, stated that Shams' participation reaffirms its commitment to supporting creativity and talent in the region, whether through audio-visual initiatives or literary competitions. It also aims to empower young writers and creators and provide direct interaction opportunities with a broad audience, thereby strengthening Arab content creation and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global centre for culture and creativity.