TRENDS to showcase 500 publications, dozens of events, new books at SIBF 2025

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory is participating as a research partner in the 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025, which will take place from 5th to 16th November at the Expo Centre Sharjah, under the theme “It’s Between You and a Book”.

The event brings together 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, alongside hundreds of thinkers, writers, translators, and creatives from around the world, offering more than 1,200 cultural, creative, and artistic activities.

TRENDS will enrich the fair with around 500 scientific and knowledge-based publications. These include original and translated books, research papers, and studies covering economics, politics, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology, in addition to new titles on cybersecurity, sustainable development, foreign policy, international relations, political Islam, climate, environment, and health, among others.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, stated that TRENDS is proud to be the research partner of the SIBF in its new edition, emphasising that this partnership strengthens constructive scientific research and purposeful knowledge. He explained that TRENDS seeks to transform research and studies into actionable insights and practical solutions that can be utilised across different sectors.

He affirmed that the SIBF, as one of the most significant cultural and intellectual platforms in the Middle East, provides an ideal opportunity for direct interaction with the public. It enables researchers and academics to engage closely with their audiences, gather feedback on their work, and gain a deeper understanding of the community’s interests and perspectives - all of which enrich future research efforts.

TRENDS CEO noted that through its research partnership in the fair, the centre aims to enhance community awareness of regional and global issues via dialogue sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops that shed light on cross-border topics such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, terrorism, and sustainability.

Rawdha Al-Marzouqi, Researcher and Director of the Distribution and Exhibitions Department at TRENDS, explained that the centre’s agenda at this year’s fair includes the signing of 17 new publications authored by TRENDS researchers and writers. It also features a series of youth panel discussions and interactive meetings.