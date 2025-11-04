American University of Sharjah, Mapei to grow talent for UAE construction sector

SHARJAH, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Mapei have formalised a collaboration under the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme to support talent development in the UAE’s construction sector.

The partnership aims to bridge academic learning with industry requirements through internships, applied research and regular expert exchanges.

Under the Memorandum of Agreement, Mapei will host AUS students annually in structured internships within its teams and laboratories. AUS faculty and Mapei specialists will also co-supervise selected capstone and research projects, share technical knowledge and organise field visits to laboratories, manufacturing facilities and project sites to familiarise students with industry practices, quality systems and safety standards.

The collaboration will further include joint research and development initiatives addressing key priorities in the UAE construction industry.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, commented, “By connecting our students to Mapei’s teams, facilities and project environments, we are creating an applied learning loop that starts with a question on campus and ends with a solution on site.”

“The collaboration with AUS represents an important step in fostering the professional and personal growth of new talents, creating a bridge between university and business," said Giuseppe Castelli, Corporate HR and Organisation Director at Mapei.