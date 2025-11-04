UAE National Orchestra begins rehearsals, bringing Emirati, international musicians together

ABU DHABI, 4th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has officially begun rehearsals in Abu Dhabi, bringing together Emirati and international musicians to shape a sound that reflects the UAE’s identity, diversity, and ambition.

Established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and led by Chairperson Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, the UAE National Orchestra represents a national institution built for the people, inclusive, accessible, and inspiring.

Following a nationwide and international audition phase that attracted more than 3,200 applications, 250 live auditions were held to select 70 full-time musicians and 30 part-time choir members.

The inaugural season will see performances in all seven Emirates, a first in the country’s history, taking orchestral music to new audiences and communities across the nation.

Each concert will reflect the Orchestra’s mission to make music a shared national experience that connects communities, celebrates creativity, and builds cultural pride.

The UAE National Orchestra reflects the country’s commitment to advancing the cultural and creative industries and nurturing a new generation of artistic talent.

The Orchestra contributes to the Forward Society pillar of ‘We the UAE 2031’, promoting unity and a shared national identity through culture. As a national platform for artistic excellence, the Orchestra will strengthen the UAE’s cultural presence and bring music to audiences across all Emirates.

The Orchestra also supports the goals of the National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries, reinforcing the role of the arts in sustainable development and social cohesion. Through its performances and collaborations, it seeks to inspire creativity, foster coexistence, and share the UAE’s cultural story with the world.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “The UAE National Orchestra is a reflection of who we are as a nation, proud of our roots, open to the world, and driven by a shared belief in creativity and collaboration. As rehearsals begin, we are witnessing the first notes of a new cultural story for the UAE, one that will connect people, inspire pride, and carry our music to every Emirate.”

Under the artistic direction of Amine Kouider, the Orchestra will blend Arabic and Western musical traditions to create a sound that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in heritage.

Kouider, Artistic Director and Conductor of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “An orchestra unites musicians and audiences through a shared language of music. As rehearsals begin, we can already feel the energy and connection among the musicians, each bringing their own story, style, and emotions.”

Over the coming months, the UAE National Orchestra will continue preparations for its inaugural season and future collaborations with renowned artists and institutions. Each performance will serve as an ambassadorial moment for the UAE, sharing its cultural story with the world through music.