UAE President, VPs condole with family of former US Vice President Dick Cheney

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the family of Dick Cheney, former Vice President of the United States of America, following the announcement of his passing.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar cables of condolences to the family of the former US Vice President.