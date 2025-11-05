Arab League, EU hold 10th Political Dialogue in Brussels

BRUSSELS, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) - The Permanent Representatives to the Arab League and the Ambassadors of the European Union’s Political and Security Committee held the 10th Arab League–EU Political Dialogue on Tuesday in Brussels.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab League and current Chair of the League’s Council, and Delphine Pronk, Chair of the EU Political and Security Committee.

Held within the framework of the Arab League–EU Strategic Dialogue, the meeting reviewed a number of regional and international developments and their implications, in addition to issues of mutual concern.

Discussions focused on key priorities, including the Palestinian cause as the core of the regional conflict, and developments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen, particularly their humanitarian and security dimensions.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of joint Arab–European cooperation in addressing political, economic, social and security challenges, and reiterated their commitment to multilateralism, international law, and the UN Charter.

The participants also emphasised the need to convene the sixth Arab–European Ministerial Meeting and the second Arab–European Summit at the earliest opportunity to enhance coordination and strengthen frameworks for political and security cooperation.