At least 3 killed in cargo plane crash in Kentucky, US

WASHINGTON, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- At least three people were killed and 11 others injured when a cargo plane crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville International Airport in the US state of Kentucky on Tuesday, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger," Beshear said at a press briefing.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu crashed near the airport, which serves as the global air hub for UPS, at around 17:15 (22:15 GMT) on Tuesday.

Police initially issued a shelter-in-place order for all locations within a five-mile radius of the airport.