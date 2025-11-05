National Centre of Meteorology participates in World Tsunami Awareness Day

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) participated in the celebration of World Tsunami Awareness Day, held this year under the theme “Be Tsunami Ready – Invest in Tsunami Preparedness.”

The event aims to raise public awareness about the dangers of tsunamis and to enhance preparedness to minimise their impact on lives and property.

Tsunamis are among the most devastating natural disasters, capable of causing extensive destruction, significant loss of life, and severe material damage, in addition to their long-term environmental and social consequences. The United Nations General Assembly established this international observance to remind communities of the importance of awareness, early preparedness, and rapid response when such disasters occur.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), stated that World Tsunami Awareness Day serves as an important platform to highlight the critical role played by meteorological, seismological, and early warning centres around the world. “It is essential that we continue to strengthen regional coordination and cooperation and raise public awareness - particularly in coastal areas vulnerable to tsunamis - given the substantial economic, social, and environmental impacts of such events,” he said.

Dr. Al Mandous emphasised that investing in early warning systems, developing evacuation maps, and conducting regular drills are effective approaches to reducing human losses and protecting development gains in the long term. He noted that community preparedness and ongoing awareness efforts play a vital role in enhancing resilience to natural disasters.

The Centre actively contributes to the Enhancement of the Tsunami Early Warning System for North-West Indian Ocean Countries Project, and participates in regional workshops aimed at harmonizing operational procedures, improving evacuation plans, and strengthening the role of media in disseminating warnings.

The NCM also implements training and awareness programs in collaboration with relevant national entities and takes part in the regional field exercise IOWave25, a tsunami simulation designed to test community readiness and promote a culture of prevention and preparedness.

The Centre affirmed that its participation in World Tsunami Awareness Day reflects the UAE's commitment to protecting communities, ensuring the safety of its residents in the face of natural hazards, and promoting regional and international cooperation to achieve sustainable progress in the field of early warning systems.