RAKEZ showcases expanding F&B ecosystem at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, the region’s leading platform for the food and beverage processing industry, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The economic zone is highlighting its growing role as a powerhouse for the UAE’s F&B sector, hosting a diverse ecosystem of nearly 1,000 companies spanning production, ingredients, equipment, and sustainable packaging.

At this year’s event, RAKEZ is showcasing how its comprehensive business environment, from streamlined set-up and licensing processes to cost-effective facilities and logistics connectivity, enables global and local brands to thrive. These advantages position Ras Al Khaimah as an ideal base for companies aiming to establish or expand their footprint across regional and international markets.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Gulfood Manufacturing remains one of the most strategic platforms for us to engage directly with global investors and industry leaders shaping the future of food. At RAKEZ, we have built an ecosystem where innovation, efficiency, and sustainability converge, empowering companies of all sizes to produce, package, and export competitively from Ras Al Khaimah. Our growing community of F&B manufacturers and suppliers reflects not only our commitment to this vital industry but also our contribution to the UAE’s long-term food security and industrial growth goals.”

RAKEZ is home to a diverse community of F&B companies driving innovation across the supply chain, from production and processing to packaging and exports.

RAKEZ’s strategic proximity to major ports and airports ensures efficient supply chain management for companies handling perishable or export-bound goods. Combined with flexible facility options, from warehouses and land plots to customised production spaces, and dedicated client services, RAKEZ offers a solid foundation for sustainable growth and scalability.

As the UAE’s F&B market continues its upward trajectory, driven by growing consumer demand and a strong emphasis on local production, RAKEZ remains dedicated to empowering companies reshaping how the region produces, processes, and distributes food.