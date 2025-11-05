Dubai Government Human Resources Department enhances efficiency of government employment ecosystem

DUBAI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority, conducted a workshop titled ‘Government Recruitment Process Development’, at the Dubai Public Prosecution’s headquarters to boost efficiency in the field of government employment.

The event convened representatives from 12 government entities, including directors of HR departments and recruitment experts from various government institutions across Dubai.

Held in line with the directives of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to advance the government employment ecosystem and strengthen its operational efficiency as part of the requirements of digital transformation and Dubai’s forward-looking vision.

The workshop aimed to address current challenges in recruitment processes, explore ways to enhance the employment experience for both new graduates and experienced professionals, and identify mechanisms to improve coordination among government entities to accelerate recruitment procedures in line with Dubai’s future vision, particularly in digital transformation.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of DGHR, said, “This workshop serves as a testament to our dedication to reinforcing collaborations and fostering constructive communication with government entities, while aligning with Dubai Government’s future vision to enhance the government employment ecosystem. At DGHR, we employ a proactive approach to establishing the employment ecosystem by leveraging innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to attract national and international talents who can significantly contribute towards the next phase of Dubai’s development journey.”

He added, “The ‘Government Recruitment Process Development’ workshop signifies a pivotal step in our continuous effort to enhance the government employment experience, making it more appealing, integrated, and aligned with the principles of global leadership and competitiveness. Through such moves, we seek to encourage knowledge exchange and prioritise the feedback of our partners across government entities to ensure that the proposed solutions address the evolving demands of the government labour market in Dubai.”

Additionally, the workshop underscored the key role of the ‘Dubai Careers’ platform as the major facilitator for government employment in the emirate, which unifies efforts, provides access to national talents and fosters transparency and fairness in talent recruitment.

It shed light on the significance of further building the platform by integrating data analytics and AI to guarantee better alignment between the job market’s needs and applicants’ skills, further advancing the goals of Emiratisation and sustainability within the government labour market.