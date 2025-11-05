Over 60 dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Philippines

MANILA, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Typhoon Kalmaegi has left at least 66 people dead and 26 others missing in the central Philippines, many due to widespread flooding, officials said on Wednesday.

The typhoon moved away from western Palawan province into the South China Sea before noon on Wednesday, with sustained winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 180 kilometres per hour, according to forecasters.

Most of the deaths were reported in the central province of Cebu, which was pummeled by Kalmaegi on Tuesday, setting off flash floods and causing a river and other waterways to swell.

The resulting flooding engulfed residential communities, forcing startled residents to climb up to their roofs, where they desperately pleaded to be rescued as the floodwaters rose, officials said.

At least 49 mostly drowned in floods, and a few others died due to landslides and falling debris in Cebu, where 13 of the 26 missing were reported, the Office of Civil Defence said on Wednesday.