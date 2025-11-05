TRENDS, Cambridge AI launch training programme to empower Gulf youth

ABU DHABI, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory has announced a new knowledge partnership with Cambridge AI to launch an intensive summer programme at the University of Cambridge, designed to prepare the next generation of AI leaders from the UAE and Gulf countries.

Organised by the TRENDS International Training Institute, the initiative targets outstanding high school students aged between 16 and 18 from the UAE and GCC states who have a passion for science, technology, and innovation, and who aspire to contribute to developing knowledge-based and technological solutions that will shape the future of the region and the world.

Held over 10 days on the University of Cambridge campus during July and August 2026, the programme will provide a comprehensive learning experience that includes lectures and workshops led by Cambridge academics and experts. Participants will also take part in field visits to AI laboratories and start-ups, along with sessions on AI ethics and responsible innovation.

The programme will conclude with a capstone project, where students will present their innovative technological solutions.

Sultan Al-Rubaei, Head of the TRENDS International Training Institute, emphasised that this initiative represents a significant step in transferring global academic expertise to the region, providing students with unique learning and experiential opportunities in a world-class academic environment.