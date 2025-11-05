UAE Embassy in Canberra organises third anuual 'UAE Investment showcase'

SYDNEY, 5th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Canberra organised the third annual "UAE Investment Showcase", to highlight co-investment opportunities between the UAE and Australia, and priority areas within the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has recently come into force.

The forum was attended by a select group of officials from the Australian government on both federal and local levels, in addition to senior executives, investors, and representatives from the investment and innovation sector in the UAE.

The event included two main sessions. The first session, entitled “UAE–Australia: Unlocking High‑Impact Investment Opportunities Under CEPA”, focused on data centres and artificial intelligence, food and agriculture, green and renewable energy, infrastructure, and strategic minerals.

The second session, entitled “Gateway to Growth: How to Enter and Scale in the UAE Market”, provided a practical explanation of the incentives, financing options, and regulatory frameworks that support foreign companies.

The forum also featured a signing ceremony for several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation between the two sides. These included an MoU between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI); an MoU between ADIO and Forbes Australia; and further MoUs between ADIO and the National Reconstruction Fund, and ADIO and Investment New South Wales.

These agreements aim to reinforce channels of collaboration and establish practical platforms for the development of joint projects and investments.

The event began with a keynote address delivered by Dr. Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Australia, who emphasised that the forum serves as a practical platform to transform the momentum achieved by the CEPA into tangible opportunities and joint projects, with particular focus on sectors that support energy and food security, digital transformation, and sustainable infrastructure, all of which contribute to the developmental goals of both nations.

The forum was organised in conjunction with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underpinned by increased economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Australia under the CEPA.