China’s bulk commodity index rises for six consecutive months

BEIJING, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The index tracking the performance of China’s bulk commodity market climbed for the sixth consecutive month in October, posting a wider gain than in September, according to industry data released on Wednesday.

The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) said the figure stood at 113.2 in October, up 1.2 percent month-on-month, marking six straight months of increases.

Among the 50 major types of products monitored by the federation, 16 recorded month-on-month price rises, with electrolytic copper, corrugated paper and coking coal leading the gains, up 6.9 percent, 6 percent and 6 percent, respectively, from September.