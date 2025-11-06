Shurooq unveils sustainable tourism projects at WTM London 2025

LONDON, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is showcasing a lineup of destinations and hospitality projects during its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.

Participating under the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) pavilion, Shurooq’s stand is spotlighting its Sharjah Collection; a growing portfolio of 7 eco-retreats featuring over 150 units, along heritage-inspired luxury stays that form part of its wider hospitality portfolio valued at over AED920 million.

Nomad, an eco-retreat of 20 luxury solar-powered trailers in Kalba, marks a new era of slow travel and sustainable exploration. Alongside Nomad, Shurooq’s portfolio highlights Mleiha National Park, a destination that unites archaeology, eco-tourism and adventure.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, commented, “Shurooq’s presence at WTM London this year reflects a decisive step in Sharjah’s evolution as a global model for sustainable and wellness-driven tourism. The diversity of our projects, from heritage and eco-retreats to luxury desert and mountain destinations, tells a story of balance between economic growth, cultural preservation, and environmental responsibility.”

He added, “Our investments are guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq.”

Scheduled to open in December 2025, Nomad introduces a pioneering model for slow, off-grid travel in one of the UAE’s most biodiverse regions. Featuring 20 solar-powered luxury trailers, the retreat blends minimalist design, mobility, and sustainability; encouraging travellers to disconnect from digital routines and reconnect with the natural world.

The destination offers almost 20 km of dedicated trails for exploration, including 7.44 km of new hiking trails, featuring a 5 km moderate route for all abilities and a steeper 2.44 km climb to one of Kalba’s peaks for adventurers. An additional 4.39 km of mountain-biking trails are designed to global sustainability and safety standards with careful consideration for local habitats.

Both part of the Sharjah Collection, Najd Al Meqsar and Al Rayaheen Retreat celebrate Sharjah’s architectural and cultural legacy through carefully restored heritage sites in Khorfakkan.

Najd Al Meqsar offers a journey through history with its seven stone-built century-old houses overlooking Wadi Wishi, complemented by heritage trails and sweeping mountain views. Al Rayaheen Retreat features 19 traditional homes that were repurposed into boutique accommodations, and one historic residence transformed into a restaurant, and a reception area.

Rounding out the Sharjah Collection are four distinct destinations designed around wellness, nature, and adventure. Moon Retreat and Al Faya Retreat offer serene desert experiences, from glamping beneath the stars to spa treatments inspired by natural minerals. Al Badayer Retreat brings the spirit of the desert alive through luxury Bedouin-style tents and dune activities, while Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba, accessible by private boat, offers tranquil beachfront stays amid preserved mangrove ecosystems.

Sharjah’s tourism sector accounts for more than 10 percent of the Emirate’s non-oil GDP. The Emirate is projected to welcome 1.9 million visitors by the end of 2025. Long-term plans aim to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy from AED200 billion in 2023 to AED450 billion by 2031.

These figures underscore the emirate’s growing recognition as a leading destination for sustainable, wellness, and experiential travel, powered by Shurooq’s visionary investments in cultural and eco-friendly hospitality.