Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening of China International Import Expo 2025 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended the official opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo 2025 in Shanghai.

The UAE is participating in the 8th edition of the event as a guest of honour, reflecting the depth of cooperation between the UAE and China.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that the UAE's participation reflects its keenness to foster economic cooperation and support communication between business communities.

His Highness toured exhibiting pavilions, including the UAE Pavilion, which is showcasing the nation’s economic and investment capabilities and initiatives.