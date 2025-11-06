ADNOC L&S to join MSCI Emerging Markets Index

ABU DHABI, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Logistics & Services plc (ADNOC L&S) today announced its inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, a leading benchmark for institutional investors tracking large and mid-cap companies across 24 emerging market countries. The inclusion is effective from 25th November 2025.

This milestone follows ADNOC’s successful $317 million (AED1.16 billion) secondary offering in August, which raised the Company’s free float to c.22% and quadrupled average daily trading volumes.

The offering significantly broadened the Company’s institutional investor base, laying the foundation for enhanced index visibility.

It was approximately seven times oversubscribed, one of the highest levels recorded for a regional secondary offering, underscoring strong investor confidence in ADNOC L&S’s strategic direction, financial resilience, and long-term growth outlook.The offering was priced at AED5.25 per share, reflecting the tightest discount of 3.33% for a secondary sell-down in the region.

According to broker estimates, inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market Index is expected to attract over $200 million (AED734 million) in passive capital inflows, further supporting stock liquidity and global access.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “Our inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a strong endorsement of ADNOC L&S’s transformation into a globally recognised, energy maritime logistics champion. This milestone reflects growing investor confidence, enhances access to international capital, and supports our strategy to scale operations, unlock diversified revenue streams, and deliver superior, long-term shareholder returns.”

With this inclusion, ADNOC L&S will become the fourth ADNOC Group company to be included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, joining ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, and ADNOC Gas, further reinforcing ADNOC’s growing presence across global capital markets.

Since its IPO, ADNOC L&S has delivered a total shareholder return approaching 200%, supported by robust revenue and EBITDA growth.

All 18 covering analysts currently maintain Buy ratings for the ADNOC L&S stock, reflecting strong market confidence in its strategy and performance.