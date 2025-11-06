Death toll in Kentucky cargo plane crash rises to 12

KENTUCKY, 6th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The death toll from the crash of a UPS cargo aircraft in the US state of Kentucky has risen to 12, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said late on Wednesday.

"I can now confirm that there are 12 fatalities," the mayor said, adding that three of them were believed to be the crew members who had been on board the aircraft.

The governor mentioned that he "believes one of those lost was a young child." More than a dozen people were injured, some very seriously, suffering burns, smoke inhalation and shrapnel wounds.



