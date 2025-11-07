Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves 5 dead, severe damage in central Vietnam

HANOI, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Typhoon Kalmaegi left five people dead and six injured as of early Friday in Vietnam, causing extensive damage across central provinces, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The authority reported that 52 houses had collapsed, while 2,593 others were damaged or had their roofs blown off.

To address the storm’s aftermath, the National Civil Defence Steering Committee urged ministries, sectors, and localities to promptly implement coordinated recovery measures, stabilise people’s lives, restore production and business activities, and help achieve the 2025 growth targets.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, early on 7th November, the tropical depression formed by Typhoon Kalmaegi weakened into a low-pressure area over southern Laos. It is expected to continue moving west-northwest over the next 12 hours before dissipating.