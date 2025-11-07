Ajman Chamber participates in EU-GCC Business Forum in Kuwait

KUWAIT, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber participated in the ninth EU-GCC Business Forum, hosted by the State of Kuwait under the theme "Together for Shared Prosperity."

The forum aimed to strengthen trade and investment relations and establish sustainable economic partnerships that contribute to growth and integration between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union (EU) member states.

The Ajman Chamber was represented by Mariam Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber. The two-day forum saw extensive participation from senior government officials, business leaders, investors, and innovators from both the GCC countries and Europe.

Forum sessions addressed several key themes, including digital transformation, the impact of artificial intelligence on the economy, investment development, productivity enhancement, and the promotion of competitiveness.

Discussions also focused on empowering entrepreneurship and developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Al Nuaimi stated, "The forum provided a leading interactive platform for exchanging expertise, discussing key economic trends between the Gulf and European sides, and gaining insights into global best practices in the fields of investment, trade, renewable energy, the digital economy, food security, entrepreneurship, and training."

She affirmed that the Ajman Chamber’s participation reflects its ongoing efforts to achieve its strategic objectives, which aim to promote opportunities, attract investments, enhance trade networks, support SMEs, and foster entrepreneurship.

The Chamber also held a series of bilateral meetings with international delegations participating in the event to explore avenues for partnership and cooperation, and to promote Ajman’s economic strengths and investment opportunities.