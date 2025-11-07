Kazakhstan agrees in principle to join Abraham Accords

WASHIGTON/ASTANA, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Kazakhstan has agreed in principle to join the Abraham Accords, becoming the first nation to do so during US President Donald Trump's second term, Kazinform News Agency reported.

Trump announced the development following a phone call between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He described the talks as “a major step forward in building bridges across the world” and said a formal signing ceremony will be held soon.

“Kazakhstan is the first country of my second term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.

The development follows Tokayev’s official visit to Washington, DC, according to the Akorda presidential press service

President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthening its comprehensive strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

During Tokayev’s visit, 30 bilateral agreements worth about US$17.2 billion were signed with the support of Kazakh Invest.