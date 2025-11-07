‘Ajman Municipality’ luanches 8 initiatives supporting entrepreneurship

AJMAN, 7th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman (MPDA) has announced the launch of eight quality initiatives supporting entrepreneurship.

The initiatives are designed to enhance the investment environment in Ajman and create an integrated business system, aligning with the Ajman Vision 2030 goals.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, MPDA’s Director-General, said that the approved initiatives aim to deliver positive results with tangible impact for all. They include the “Commercial Construction Consulting Initiative for Entrepreneurs”, which offers free consulting sessions on construction, design standards, and legislative regulations, and the “Fast Track License” initiative, which provides speedy new business licenses for entrepreneurs.

He noted that the eight approved initiatives include the Small Business in Gardens Project, the Home-Based Business License Entrepreneurs Initiative, and the Restaurant Consulting Initiative.

He added that the MPDA is committed to sustainable practices that foster a stimulating and supportive environment for entrepreneurs in the Emirate, highlighting the “Supporting Entrepreneurship with a Spirit of Happiness” initiative, which aligns with the MPDA’s integrated plans to promote and assist entrepreneurs, as well as the “Empowering Entrepreneurs” initiative, which offers technical and administrative support to ensure the growth, continuity and success of their projects.

He said that the MPDA launched an entrepreneurship platform on its official website, aiming to support entrepreneurship and empower budding entrepreneurs by providing easy and clear access to information and services, along with adding the “Best Entrepreneur” Category to the Al Nuqwa Award to honour inspiring entrepreneurial role models in the Emirate.